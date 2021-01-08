One winner and one loser at Derby County if Leeds United beat West Ham to signing

Leeds United are reportedly rivalling West Ham United to the potential signing of Derby County youngster Jason Knight according to Football Insider.

Knight has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Rams this term, even though they have struggled in the Championship.

Derby are currently sat 22nd in the second-tier standings after 22 matches, and the club’s supporters will be fearing that they could be relegated into League One heading into the second-half of the 2020/21 season.

The midfielder has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Derby first-team this season, and will be hoping that he can build on these strong showings of late.

But it appears as though Knight’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with both Leeds and West Ham being keen on a deal to land his signature during the January transfer window.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Derby County if Leeds are to beat West Ham to the signing of Knight this month.

Find out who they are, below….

Winner: Max Bird

Bird became a regular in the Derby County team towards the end of last year’s campaign, but that hasn’t been the case in the 2020/21 season.

The midfielder had previously been linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea, although a move failed to materialise.

Bird has only made nine starts, but would surely fancy his chances of coming back into the starting XI if Knight was to depart in the January transfer window.

Loser: Wayne Rooney

Rooney is currently in charge of the Derby County first-team, although it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll be appointed as Phillip Cocu’s permanent successor.

The former Manchester United forward has used a number of the club’s younger players in the first-team, with Knight being one of them.

Therefore, the Rams boss will be eager to keep the midfielder at the club for the foreseeable future, although that might be forced out of his hands this month.

Knight has been one of the few players in the Derby team to come away with credit for his performances this term, and it would be a real blow to their survival chances if they were to lose Knight.