One winner and one loser at Derby County if club seal loan move for Manchester United man

Derby County could be about to swoop for a Premier League player if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Rams manager Wayne Rooney is interested in sealing a move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.

It is understood that the Red Devils are open to the possibility of sanctioning a temporary exit for the 19-year-old.

Birmingham City were linked with a move for Diallo earlier this month but talks between the Championship side and the Red Devils have now reportedly collapsed.

Providing that the Rams are able to secure the services of Diallo, the winger’s arrival could have a knock-on effect on some of the club’s other players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Derby if they strike an agreement with United over Diallo…

Winner: Colin Kazim-Richards

Whilst Colin Kazim-Richards was unable to add to his goal-tally in yesterday’s meeting with Coventry City, his performances in recent weeks have been superb.

The forward has scored in three consecutive games in the Championship despite the fact that he has been used as a substitute in these particular fixtures by Rooney.

If Diallo is able to hit the ground running at Pride Park, he could potentially build a rapport with Kazim-Richards.

By benefitting from Diallo’s creativity, the 35-year-old may be able to help Derby close the gap between them and safety in the coming months by finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

Loser: Kamil Jozwiak

Providing that the Rams are able to seal a loan deal for Diallo, Kamil Jozwiak may end up falling further down the pecking order at Pride Park.

The Poland international has only managed to make 11 league starts this season due to the presence of Tom Lawrence and Jason Knight.

When you consider that Diallo is capable of playing on the left-hand side of the pitch, Jozwiak could find it extremely difficult to displace the teenager in Derby’s side as the Ivory Coast international unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.

In order to prevent his career from stalling in the coming months, the 23-year-old will need to step up the mark when he is handed the opportunity to impress.