One winner and one loser at Derby County if agreement with midfielder is reached

Derby County are reportedly interested in a deal to sign former Everton midfielder Josh Bowler, according to Hull Live.

Bowler has recently been released from Everton, when his contract with the Toffees reached a conclusion at the end of the 2020/21 season.

He struggled for consistent game time with the Premier League side, and spent time out on loan with QPR and Hull City whilst contracted with the Everton.

Derby will be preparing for another season in the Championship under the management of Wayne Rooney, as they avoided relegation into League One on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Rams drew 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday in their final match of that season, and Rooney is clearly keen to add to his squad in the near future, as they prepare for the upcoming campaign, which is due to get under way in August.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Derby County if they managed to secure a deal to sign Bowler this summer.

Winner: Wayne Rooney

The Derby County boss would be the winner from any potential agreement with Bowler, as it would give him added depth to his squad.

The Rams didn’t have a considerable amount of depth in their first-team squad in the 2020/21 season, with some supporters potentially feeling as though that was one of the reasons as to why they struggled for a run of positive results in a hectic league campaign.

Bowler has played at Championship level whilst on loan from Everton, and he could turn out to be a solid addition for Derby County, as they look challenge higher up the Championship table next term.

Loser: Louie Sibley

Sibley caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Derby County first-team during the 2019/20 season, but struggled for consistent game time in the following league campaign.

He made just ten league starts for Wayne Rooney’s side, as they narrowly avoided an almost unthinkable relegation into the third tier of English football.

Sibley could find himself being pushed further down the pecking order in Rooney’s plans if Bowler was to arrive, with the former Everton winger having a point to prove, having been frozen out of the Everton first-team.