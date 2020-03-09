Derby County striker Chris Martin faces something of an uncertain summer at Pride Park, with the experienced frontman’s current contract set to expire come June of this year.

As something of a key players for the Rams, the fact that one of their key players could well leave for nothing this summer is sure to grate on Phillip Cocu, particularly with Martin having struck 10 goals in all competitions for the Midlands based club.

Martin is something of a club stalwart for the Pride Park club, with the 31-year-old having previously arrived at the club back in the 2012/2013 campaign, going on to net 74 goals in over 200 appearances for the Rams.

Following his side’s 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, Cocu was quick to provide an update on Martin’s contract situation, with the Dutchman telling the Derby Telegraph the following:

“At the moment there is no status. At the moment he is ending his contract. I think at the end of this month we will make the decision on what to do.”

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Derby County as Chris Martin’s future remains up in the air…

Winner

Jack Marriott

The former Peterborough United striker has found much of his game time limited to substitute appearances this term, with the likes of Martin and Martyn Waghorn largely restricting his chances of starting games regularly.

Despite being limited to just 10 starts this season, Marriott has still made a big impact for the Rams when handed a chance to impress by Cocu and could well benefit even further if Martin departs this summer.

After netting 14 goals last term for the Rams, Marriott has already proven that he can cut it at Championship level, thus showing that he could fill the void that would be left by Martin’s departure.

One thing is for sure, Marriott will surely be relishing the opportunity to become a regular starter next term if his teammates departs come the end of the current campaign.

Loser

Martyn Waghorn

Another experienced frontman, Waghorn would surely feel the negative effects of Martin’s probable departure this summer, with the two having developed a great on field relationship over the past few months.

With Martin usually occupying the lone striking berth for the Rams, Waghorn has largely been deployed on the right hand side by Cocu, with the former Ipswich Town man regularly moving in field to link up[ with his fellow striker during games.

The loss of Martin would in theory see Waghorn’s link up play with his teammates diminish for a while, as the latter would have to develop a better understanding with Martin’s understudy Marriott.

In short, it is fair to say that keeping Martin should be made a priority for the club this summer, with the powerful striker offering a superb outlet for the Rams during tightly contested matches.