One winner and one loser at Coventry City if club strike Burnley transfer agreement

Coventry City are keen to make Luke McNally’s loan spell at the CBS Arena permanent this summer.

That is according to a report from The Sun, who report that the central defender would cost the Sky Blues around £2 million.

McNally signed for Burnley last summer, but struggled for game time at Turf Moor, hence his loan spell to the Sky Blues in January.

Since then, he has made eight appearances in the Coventry defence and has so far looked impressive.

With that said, below, we’ve looked at one potential winner and one potential loser if indeed McNally were to sign for the club permanently at the end of his temporary spell.

Winner: Mark Robins

The Sky Blues boss himself would undoubtedly be a big winner if this deal was to be made permanent.

I say that because he would have one more permanent player in his defence that he can rely on, as opposed to loans.

In recent years, Coventry have successfully used loan deals to their advantage at the back, and although they’ve made them work, there’s always a chance that if you continue to rely on that, you may hit a dud here or there eventually.

Having seen McNally play in his Sky Blues side already, Robins knows exactly what he is getting in the defender and so bringing him in for just £2 million is a big win in my mind.

Loser: Michael Rose

I think if McNally were to sign permanently, at present, it’s hard to look beyond Michael Rose as someone who could potentially lose out as part of the deal.

That is because the 28-year-old Scottish defender has already lost out as a result of McNally’s loan spell.

Indeed, having been a regular in the side prior to McNally’s arrival, Rose has not started in any of the Sky Blues’ last eight matches, with the Burnley loanee instead taking his place on the right of Mark Robins’ back three.

Given that could continue were McNally to sign permanently, he has to be considered a player that would miss out were this transfer to happen in the summer.