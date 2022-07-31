One winner and one loser at Charlton Athletic following yesterday’s 2-2 draw v Accrington Stanley

Charlton Athletic picked up a 2-2 draw to kick-off the League One campaign at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

The Addicks will have been frustrated not to take all three points after leading twice, and for the second time in the 94th minute, but it was not a performance that would have merited the three points.

Charlton were living dangerously and were unable to lay a glove on Stanley for large periods of the second half, with the hosts eventually levelling through Sean McConville after 69 minutes following some sustained pressure.

Joe Wollacott capped an impressive debut between the sticks, but was not able to stop Korede Adedoyin snatching a point for Accy in the dying embers.

Here, we have taken a look at one winner and one loser from the Addicks’ first league outing of the season…

Winner: Miles Leaburn

Leaburn replaced Diallang Jaiyesimi with just under 20 minutes of normal time remaining on the right side of a front three.

It was the 18-year-old’s first appearance in senior football after breaking into Ben Garner’s plans during pre-season.

The versatile forward, son of former Addicks striker Carl and club employee Tracey, popped up with a close range header from Jack Payne’s inch-perfect cross to send the away end into delirium with less than two minutes left for Charlton to hold out for the three points.

The 18-year-old would have been disappointed not to have scored the winner, but it will certainly be a goal that lives long in the memory.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Charlton Athletic played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 What was the score when Charlton last played at Wembley Stadium? 4-1 (Charlton win) 3-0 (Charlton win) 1-2 (Sunderland win) 2-1 (Charlton win)

Loser: Diallang Jaiyesimi

It was a surprise to see Jaiyesimi start over Charlie Kirk, with the thinking in the selection potentially being in looking to get the best out of Corey Blackett-Taylor on the left of the front three, rather than the right where he played in pre-season.

The 24-year-old did come up with the assist for Scott Fraser’s opener, a first time pass across the area for the Scotsman to finish, after a surging forward run from Albie Morgan, but Leaburn caused the Stanley defence more problems, even before nodding home what looked like the winner.

Jaiyesimi only managed 59% pass accuracy according to Wyscout, and may struggle to keep his place for the visit of Derby County next weekend.