One winner and one loser at Charlton Athletic following club’s major decision

Charlton Athletic announced the appointment of Ben Garner as the club’s new manager this afternoon on a three-year deal, as per the club’s website.

The 42-year-old has local ties in South London having previously worked as a first team coach at Crystal Palace and will be hoping that his second crack at League One management goes better than his last.

Garner is set to bring an attacking brand of football to The Valley, with his possession-based philosophy earning admirers last season due to the performances and results he produced at Swindon Town.

Here, we have taken a look at one winner and one loser at Charlton following the appointment of Garner…

Winner: Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser endured a very disappointing 2021/22 campaign, struggling to hit the heights that he did at Burton Albion and Milton Keynes Dons with Ipswich Town, before failing to nail down at first team place at The Valley due to injury.

The Scotsman could slot in very nicely into Garner’s 4-3-3 system as one of the more technically gifted players on the club’s depth chart.

There are comparisons to be drawn between the performances of Jack Payne in an attacking midfield role for the Robins last season, and what Fraser could be capable of doing in a system that suits him in League One next term.

Loser: Jayden Stockley

Jayden Stockley is a summer transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday according to the Sheffield Star, and an exit could become more likely, if the 28-year-old does not hit the ground running under Garner.

Stockley is very much a traditional target man, and with Garner looking to implement a possession-based style of play, the former Exeter City man’s aerial dominance may not be required as much as it was last season.

His lack of pace and back to goal link-up play could see his influence decrease in pre-season, with Garner potentially looking elsewhere for a new number nine.

Stockley has two years left on his contract in SE7, therefore the Addicks could recoup a significant transfer fee, to reinvest, if they want to go in a different direction in the final third.