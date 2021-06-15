One winner and one loser at Charlton Athletic as club confirm Jayden Stockley deal

Charlton Athletic have confirmed the signing of Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley, amid previous interest from Portsmouth.

The 27-year-old made a good impression at The Valley after being signed by Lee Bowyer on loan for the second half of last season. And although Stockley has shown his pedigree at the Addicks and was in prolific goalscoring form at Exeter City before arriving at Deepdale, Preston North End decided to sever their ties with the forward to make room for other signings this summer.

Under Nigel Adkins, who was appointed manager in March, Charlton retained their interest in the 27-year-old who helped the club record just one defeat in their latter 15 league games, missing out on the playoffs on goal difference.

And with Adkins and Charlton proving to be a good fit, the club is now looking to build a side capable of going further than seventh as they look to return to the Championship, with Stockley becoming their first signing of the summer.

Although there will be beneficiaries at The Valley with this deal now confirmed, there will also be those who profit a little less from this move. Let’s take a look at one winner and one loser from this signing as Stockley puts pen to paper in South London.

Winner: Albie Morgan

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is still in the early stages of his career but was a regular for Charlton last season and won the club’s Young Player of the Year award.

With that, he’s could be involved even more next season and with Stockley joining Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke in attack, Morgan can be even more reassured his hard work and creativity will be rewarded.

On a more personal note, the midfielder has at least another decade of his career to go and if he and the striking department can form a deadly combination, he could either earn a move to a high division in the future or may even achieve promotion with his current club.

Aneke’s future at the club has not yet been settled either, so having Stockley return to The Valley as a familiar face can only be reassuring for the 21-year-old.

Loser: Chuks Aneke

Interestingly, Connor Washington was a preferred option to start for the Addicks last season despite being less prolific than the man whose contract expires this summer.

With the 15 goals Aneke bagged last season, the 27-year-old might be reluctant to sit on the bench again next year and with a deal yet to be agreed with the forward, Nigel Adkins may have made the Stockley signing with that in the back of his mind.

This leaves Aneke with a very uncertain future with this addition and interest from clubs from the in the English Championship, Scotland and America – but the forward will need to sort his situation out quickly if he wants to replicate last season’s form.

Now the move for Stockley is complete, he now knows his chances of starting regularly at Charlton have severely reduced, perhaps a bad sign for a player with Premier League ambitions.