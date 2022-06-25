One winner and one loser at Cardiff City now that Reading FC transfer agreement has been sanctioned

Cardiff City have got their man – Andy Rinomhota is a Bluebird.

It was announced yesterday afternoon that the 25-year-old will head from Reading to the Welsh capital on a three-year contract.

The midfielder exits the Royals on a free transfer having racked up 139 appearances for the club during his time in Berkshire. His current deal expires at the end of the month.

With that being said, his transfer to Cardiff will inevitably have a knock on on those already at the club.

As such, here, we’ve picked out one winner and one loser as a result of the 25-year-old’s transfer agreement.

Winner: Steve Morison

You have to look no further than the Bluebirds boss in terms of a winner when it comes to this deal.

Having lost Will Vaulks earlier in the week, to get another talented player through the door that can also play that more defensive role in the midfield will be a big relief.

Doing so on a free transfer is a bonus, too, given the talent Rinomhota has displayed at Reading previously.

If Morison can keep him fit, Rinomhota can come in and immediately strengthen the Bluebirds’ midfield.

Loser: Ebou Adams

Having just joined the club after a strong year with Forest Green Rovers in League Two, Ebou Adams looks like somebody set to lose out as a result of this deal.

Adams looked a shoe in for one of the holding midfield spots under Morison, but with Rinomhota now having come in, perhaps it will be him that lines up alongside Ryan Wintle.

Although he will no doubt get plenty of opportunities to show what he can do, Rinomhota’s arrival simply means he will likely get less starts than he would have otherwise done.

Indeed, it will certainly be interesting to see if this is the case, and how Morison juggles his midfield options.