One winner and one loser at Cardiff City if they seal deal for Sunderland star

Cardiff City are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

Wyke has been in hugely impressive form for the Black Cats this season, with the 28-year-old hitting 29 goals in his 49 appearances for Lee Johnson’s side.

His contribution in front of goal has kept Sunderland in with a chance of winning a timely promotion back into the Championship this term.

They’re currently sat fourth in the League One table, and will be eager to put together a positive run of results to head into the play-offs with much-needed momentum, with their chances of automatic promotion looking unlikely due to a poor run of form.

A move to Cardiff City could tempt Wyke if the Black Cats aren’t to win promotion this season though, with Mick McCarthy’s side currently sat eighth in the second-tier standings.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Cardiff City if they’re to seal a deal to sign Wyke during the summer transfer window.

Winner: Mick McCarthy

The Cardiff City boss would most likely be the winner from this potential transfer agreement with Wyke, as it would give him depth in attacking areas of his team.

The Bluebirds have been heavily reliant on the goals of Kieffer Moore to keep them within touching distance of the play-off positions, although that’s now out of their reach.

Additional options will create competition for the likes of Moore, which could be the ideal dilemma to have for a manager.

Wyke has shown that he can score goals consistently in the EFL, and would surely fancy his chances of replicating that sort of form in front of goal with Cardiff City.

Did Cardiff City sign these players on a free transfer or not?

1 of 19 Kieffer Moore Yes No

Loser: Mark Harris

Harris has found regular game time in the Cardiff City first-team hard to come by this season, with the Welsh forward making just 15 appearances in all competitions.

Only six of those appearances have been starts in this year’s league campaign, and he’s evidently down the pecking order in Mick McCarthy’s plans at this moment in time.

If Wyke was to arrive, then you would imagine that it’ll only pushing Harris further down the pecking order. However, it could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the young forward, as it could result in him being sent out on loan in search of regular minutes in senior football.