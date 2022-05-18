One winner and one loser at Cardiff City if club sign up Reading FC star

Cardiff City have been linked with a summer transfer move for Reading star Josh Laurent.

According to Wales Online, the Welsh club have a firm interest in bringing the 27-year old to the club this window.

Laurent played a key role in Reading’s survival in the Championship this season, playing 41 times in the league.

Here we look at one winner and one loser at the Bluebirds should the midfielder arrive this summer…

Winner: Ryan Wintle

Wintle had his breakthrough into the Cardiff team this season having returned from a loan spell with Blackpool in January.

The 24-year old performed well when given his chance with the side, and he could not potentially strike a partnership with Laurent.

Quiz: 24 facts every Cardiff City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks? 1 of 24 What year was the club formed? 1879 1889 1899 1909

The Reading midfielder has been a more creative presence for the Royals having earned four assists in the struggling side this season.

That means the pair could offer a good balance to Steve Morison’s midfield by utilising them both together.

Loser: Joe Ralls

The experienced midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and this could be a sign of things to come for his future with the Bluebirds.

Ralls has been an important player this season, earning six assists from 29 league appearances.

But the arrival of Laurent could spell the end of his time in Wales, with the club seemingly already lining up a potential replacement for the 28-year old.

Laurent could offer the team that creativity from midfield that Rall has provided this season.

Morison also obviously sees him as part of the team’s plans given the move wouldn’t be touted otherwise.

This would love Ralls without a club going into next season, which would be a big moment in his career.

Even if he is planning on remaining with Cardiff, it could be indicative that he will drop down the pecking order in place of Laurent in the side.

While the two could have struck up a fun partnership, it is far more likely now that the Reading player will take Ralls’ place in the team.