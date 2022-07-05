One winner and one loser at Cardiff City if Bluebirds secure signing of former West Brom man

Cardiff City have been credited with an interest in former West Brom midfielder, as per a report from Wales Online.

The report states that the Bluebirds will have to battle it out with Stoke City for his permanent services, following his departure from West Brom.

Sawyers spent last season on loan with the Potters, emerging as an integral first-teamer at the Bet 365 Stadium when injury was not hindering his progress.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Cardiff if Sawyers is to arrive at the Cardiff City Stadium this summer…

One winner – Andy Rinomhota

Sayers has proven to be an excellent holding midfield option over the years, and whilst he has impressed in more advanced positions, it is the defensive midfield role that he particularly thrives in.

Possessing great positional sense, intelligence and good levels of physicality, Sawyers would be an excellent candidate for opening in a holding role for the Bluebirds next season.

This would naturally provide Andy Rinomhota with a slightly more advanced role, where his athleticism and an excellent range of passing can be of use higher up the pitch.

One loser – Ebou Adams

An exciting talent, who proved to be at least a level above League Two last season, Ebou Adams could see his chances for regular first-team football diminished if Sawyers is to arrive this summer.

Deserved of a chance in the second-tier, Adams is likely to be afforded that next season, as things stand, but if a player as talented and experienced as Sawyers joins the Bluebirds, then that would seemingly impact his chances of seeing regular football.

There is scope for Steve Morison to find a system where both could play, but the most likely option is that it will be one or the other when the new campaign begins if the former Baggies midfielder is to join.