One winner and one loser at Cardiff City as they look to secure signing of 28-year-old

Cardiff City, along with fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Watford, have been linked with a summer transfer move for Sheffield Wednesday left-sided player Adam Reach.

FootballLeagueWorld understands that the two clubs are monitoring Reach’s situation as the 2020/21 campaign draws to a close, with it looking increasingly likely that Wednesday could be heading into League One next season.

Reach, who joined Wednesday in 2016 in a £5 million deal from Middlesbrough, is out of contract in June and if the Owls are indeed relegated to the third tier of English football, then that would pretty much confirm his exit from Hillsborough.

Cardiff meanwhile are well in the race for the Championship play offs and already look to be assessing their options for next season in the form of Reach – let’s take a look at one winner and one loser from their current squad should they secure the signing of the 28-year-old.

WINNER: Kieffer Moore

There’s bound to be interest from Premier League clubs in Wales international Moore due to his scoring exploits this season for the Bluebirds, but they’ll be hoping to keep him around and it would probably only take a ridiculous bid to prize him away from the Welsh capital.

He could have a new man to supply him with all his headed goals if Reach signs as well, and what a combination that could end up being.

Reach isn’t the most consistent of players, but what he does have is a wand of a left foot when he wants to use it, and his crossing ability could set up a host of chances for Moore, who will no doubt be relishing the potential prospect of linking up with him.

LOSER: Joe Bennett

Since arriving at the Cardiff City Stadium in January, Mick McCarthy has favoured a 3-5-2 formation, and it’s not let him down so far as the Bluebirds remain unbeaten under his management.

Bennett has been the undisputed choice down the left-hand side this season, but Reach would almost surely replace him should he join the club.

He’s a more attacking threat than Bennett and whilst he’s not as defensively solid, the wing-back role requires someone very good going forwards, which on his day Reach is.