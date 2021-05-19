One winner and one loser at Cardiff City as club edge closer to signing Championship star

Mick McCarthy is preparing for his first full season as Cardiff City manager, with the boss already making moves as he looks to strengthen his squad.

It has been reported that Luton Town’s James Collins is poised to join the Bluebirds on a free transfer this summer when his deal expires.

That would be something of a coup for Cardiff, as the 30-year-old has hit double figures in the past two seasons for the Hatters in the Championship, and he would provide much needed depth up top for McCarthy’s side.

And, here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser if the striker does end up finalising a switch to the Welsh side…

Winner: James Collins

Firstly, you’d have to say that Collins himself would be the big winner.

Whilst Luton have done superbly well this season, the reality is that most observers would see Cardiff as a step up in terms of being able to challenge for promotion. So, if the striker has ambitions to play at the highest level, moving to the Bluebirds would give him a better chance.

Plus, he will be linking up with a manager he knows well, as McCarthy often used the player when he was the Ireland manager. So, there’s hard to see a downside for Collins if this happens.

Loser: Max Watters

There was a lot of excitement when Cardiff brought Watters in from Crawley after his prolific spell in League Two, but it hasn’t really worked out.

He has barely featured under McCarthy, so it goes without saying that the addition of another attacking option would make it very hard for him to get game time. A summer exit feels inevitable.