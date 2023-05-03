Burnley are interested in signing James McAtee this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

McAtee will return to his parent club Manchester City this summer as his loan spell at Sheffield United is about to come to an end.

The 20-year-old is expected to be offered a new deal at the club this summer, but Burnley are believed to be keeping an eye on the situation as it develops.

The Clarets do face competition for the signature of McAtee, as Premier League sides Leicester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Aston Villa, Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth are all keen.

As we wait to see how this news develops, we have looked at one winner and one loser at Burnley should this deal go through.

Who would benefit from McAtee signing for Burnley?

Winner: James McAtee

If this deal were to go through, McAtee would surely be a winner in this deal.

He would be joining a club that has just gained promotion to the Premier League, and he would play under a manager who is a Manchester City legend and probably someone he grew up watching.

Vincent Kompany is probably well aware of McAtee’s game and what he can bring to a team, and you could argue that if the 20-year-old joined Burnley, he could have more chance of playing regular football than anywhere else.

The midfielder has shown throughout this season that he is a very talented player, and the next step in his development is probably playing in the Premier League.

However, at his age, he needs to make sure that if he does move, he joins a club that is going to continue to help him develop and not let his career stall.

It seems that a move to Burnley does fit well due to everything that has been mentioned, and with the football Burnley played this season, he could fit in really well.

Who doesn't benefit from McAtee joining Burnley?

Loser: Scott Twine

It hasn’t been the easiest of campaigns for Scott Twine this season, as the 23-year-old has tried to adapt to a new team and a new league.

Twine has had a very turbulent season at Turf Moor due to persistent injuries and competition in the Burnley side.

The attacker has only appeared 13 times in the Championship, registering just two goals and one assist.

Twine is a player that can operate in different positions, playing on either wing, but because of the wingers Kompany already has at his disposal and the fact Twine played so well at MK Dons in the number 10 role, a position and style that earned him his move to Burnley, the potential of McAtee’s arrival would be damaging.

McAtee joining Twine in the same squad would be very exciting, but you wouldn’t expect both players to be in the starting XI, so one would have to miss out.