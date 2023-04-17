Vincent Kompany is currently the subject of interest from a number of clubs and that comes as no real surprise considering how well he has done since taking charge of Burnley.

The 37-year-old is now believed to be admired by Chelsea and that could potentially put the Clarets in danger of losing their manager, with Tottenham Hotspur also reported to be monitoring him.

That could potentially force Leicester City out of the race for the Lancashire side's boss, with the Foxes another team believed to be keen on him. However, relegation to the Championship would probably end their hopes of luring him to the East Midlands.

With many teams reportedly taking an interest in him, it wouldn't be a surprise if chairman Alan Pace already has a plan in place to deal with his potential departure.

If he did leave, that would be a major blow for the Clarets considering the impact he's had this season, managing to rebuild his squad successfully and guide them back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

But not every player at Turf Moor may be too gutted if he did depart and we take a look at one winner and one loser in Lancashire if Kompany sealed an exit.

Winner: Darko Churlinov

He doesn't have a shortage of competition for a starting spot on the wing and even when Nathan Tella leaves in the summer, Churlinov could see his game time limited by Anass Zaroury.

Unfortunately, the North Macedonia international was unable to make the most of his game time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday, missing a good chance in the second half and failing to be a real game-changer for the Clarets following Tella's withdrawal.

You do fear for Churlinov's future under Kompany if he fails to impress between now and the end of 2022/23 because he hasn't won a huge amount of game time this season, making 13 competitive appearances in total.

Although injury problems have contributed to that, the fact Zaroury and Manuel Benson have made more of an impact under Kompany suggests that those two are likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order next term.

But if a new manager comes in and Churlinov impresses in training, that could be a turning point in his career at Turf Moor.

Loser: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Although Harwood-Bellis is only on loan, it seems as though the Clarets will be looking to bring him in again during the summer and that's a great step for his career.

Not only would he be playing in the top flight, but he would also have a great chance of playing every week with the defender starting frequently under Kompany this season.

A return to Turf Moor feels like his natural next step considering he has had several loan spells in the Championship and would benefit from making the step up.

Already settled in at Burnley, he would have a good chance of making an impact there but if his current manager moves on, you feel the chances of him making a return to Lancashire would decrease.

That wouldn't be good news for Harwood-Bellis, who needs to play regularly under a manager he can trust at this delicate stage of his career.