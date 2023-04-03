Burnley are interested in securing a deal for Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to Saturday evening's report from The Sun.

The Dutchman was on the Clarets' radar last year but they were unable to get a deal over the line in the end.

This is something that could cost Vincent Kompany's men quite a few million if they secure a deal for him this summer considering he was probably available for a much cheaper when they first took an interest in him.

However, they are likely to have much more to spend on players this summer considering they are set to be in the Premier League next season, with the Lancashire outfit potentially having the £15m it may take to lure him away from Belgium.

They aren't guaranteed to win the race for his signature with Liverpool believed to be interested in him and Manchester United also being linked with him previously.

The playing time the Clarets may be able to offer him could potentially help them to come out on top in this race though. And ahead of the shot-stopper's possible move to Turf Moor - we take a look at one winner and one loser from this potential deal.

Winner: Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Although the Northern Irishman could be pushed down the pecking order further, it could also give him the opportunity to make a permanent move away from Lancashire.

The chance to compete in the top flight will be tempting for him but it’s unclear how much game time he would get, so he may benefit from moving to a club that will play him every week.

Now 26, he should be looking to start every game and he probably won’t get that chance under Kompany, so the possible arrival of Verbruggen could give him the push needed to make an exit.

Playing regularly at a domestic level may also help him to maximise the number of caps he wins for Northern Ireland, so a move away may be extremely beneficial for his career.

And if he can prove himself elsewhere, there’s nothing stopping him from playing regularly in the top flight in the future. He still has plenty of time in his career to take the step back up to the top tier.

Loser: Aro Muric

Having been Kompany’s first-choice stopper throughout the campaign, it would be a real blow for him if he was relegated to the bench.

Considering he is more experienced than Verbruggen, some would argue that the ex-Manchester City keeper could still be number one even if the Dutchman arrives.

But it would be difficult to see the Clarets forking out around £15m to lure the 20-year-old to Turf Moor and then not playing him regularly.

Not only would they have forked out a sizeable fee for him, but he also has the potential to generate Burnley a huge amount of money via a sale in the future.

With these two factors in mind, it would be nothing short of puzzling if Kompany didn't start him, so expect Muric to have his game time limited if the Anderlecht man is recruited.