Burnley are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The report adds that the Premier League side are prepared to make Chukwuemeka available for loan this summer.

As well as the Clarets showing interest in the young midfielder, fellow promoted side Sheffield United are also interested in the 19-year-old.

Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea in the summer transfer window after moving from Aston Villa, a club that Chukwuemeka came through the academy at.

The 19-year-old joined Chelsea in a deal worth around £20 million, and since joining the London club, he has made 12 appearances. It now seems the Premier League club wants to let Chukwuemeka gain valuable first-team experience next season elsewhere.

As we wait to see how this story develops, we have looked at one winner and one loser at Burnley if this transfer was to happen.

Who benefits from Chukwuemeka joining Burnley?

Winner: Lyle Foster

As with every transfer deal that happens, there is always going to be a player that you can see wins from a transfer and a player that doesn’t, in this case Lyle Foster could be a player who benefits from this transfer.

Foster joined the Clarets in the January transfer window on a permanent basis, and despite featuring regularly for the club, he has yet to reach the heights that earned him this move.

The 22-year-old played 11 games this season but only managed one goal, and that came against Wigan Athletic back in March.

He is a player that caught the attention of manager Vincent Kompany, and he was someone the Belgian was keen to bring to his squad.

However, his first six months at the club haven’t quite gone to plan on a personal level, but with the squad potentially improving, that could change next season.

The South African is a firm favourite under Kompany, and therefore, with the addition of a player like Chukwuemeka, surely Foster is going to benefit.

Chukwuemeka is obviously a very talented footballer and would bring a sense of creativity and spark to an already exciting Burnley midfield.

So, if he played behind Foster, he could be someone who could form a decent partnership with the striker and help the South African with his goal output.

Who doesn’t benefit from Chukwuemeka joining Burnley?

Loser: Scott Twine

This season was Twine’s first taste of Championship football, and it was a season that had many ups and downs for the player.

The 23-year-old found it hard to be a consistent presence in the Burnley starting XI this season and that was due to strong competition and the player picking up injures throughout the campaign.

The attacker has only appeared 14 times in the Championship, registering just three goals and one assist.

Twine is a player that can operate in different positions, playing on either wing, but because of the wingers Kompany already has at his disposal and the fact Twine played so well at MK Dons in the number 10 role, a position and style that earned him his move to Burnley, the potential of Chukwuemeka arrival could harm Twine’s game time.

Chukwuemeka and Twine in the same squad would be very exciting, but you wouldn’t expect Kompany to have both players in his starting XI, so it would be fierce competition between the pair.