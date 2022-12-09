One winner and one loser at Burnley if the club make January swoop for Brighton man

Burnley are one of a host of clubs that have made a loan enquiry for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav, as reported exclusively by Football League World.

As well as the Clarets showing interest, other Championship clubs such as QPR, Coventry City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, and Norwich City have all joined Burnley in making loan enquiries.

Undav joined the Premier League side in January of this year from Union Saint-Gilloise, but was immediately loaned back to the club for the remainder of that campaign.

Now, as well as attracting interest from Championship clubs, the 26-year-old has also gained the attention of German and Belgian clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Undav managed to impress significantly while playing for Union Saint-Gilloise last season; he grabbed 27 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions.

This season, the 26-year-old has seen his game time drop considerably as he has been used sporadically at Brighton. The striker has only appeared eight times so far in the league and is yet to be involved in a direct goal for the Seagulls.

Football League World has been informed by sources that a host of Championship clubs are interested in signing the 26-year-old on loan for the remainder of the season.

One club is Burnley, so we’ve looked at one winner and one loser at Burnley if Undav arrives at Turf Moor this January…

Winner: Jay Rodriguez

Burnley’s number nine Jay Rodriguez has been heavily relied upon this season for goals.

The 33-year-old is currently the Clarets’ top goal scorer with nine goals and has appeared 17 times in the league so far.

Despite now suffering from an injury whose return date is unknown, adding someone like Undav could be a positive for Rodriguez. The 33-year-old is getting to a point in his career where he can’t play every game, especially when it’s Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Tuesday.

Undav would bring that added competition to Burnley’s strike force, and as they eye up a return to the Premier League, Rodriguez may welcome the addition and the share of the goals.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Burnley FC players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Jimmy McIlroy Yes No

Loser: Halil Dervisoglu

One player who may have been forgotten about is Halil Dervisoglu, and he may be forgotten about even more if Undav were to arrive at Turf Moor.

Dervisoglu joined the Clarets in the summer on loan from Premier League side Brentford, but since his arrival, the 23-year-old has really struggled to get into Vincent Kompany’s team.

The Turkish international has only featured six times in the Championship this season, scoring just one goal.

Dervisoglu has found himself third choice behind Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes; therefore, a new addition in the name of Undav would surely mean the 23-year-old is even further down the pecking order.

If Undav arrives in January, Burnley or Brentford may look to cut Dervisoglu’s loan spell short because it hasn’t worked out for either side.