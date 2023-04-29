Burnley are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder James Milner this summer when his contract expires, according to The Athletic.

The 37-year-old is coming to the end of his current deal at the Premier League club and despite featuring heavily under Jurgen Klopp this season, there are doubts about his future at the club beyond this season.

It seems with the midfielder potentially becoming a free agent this summer, interest has started to emerge, with Burnley also facing competition from Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany and his assistant manager Craig Bellamy has previous with Milner, as they all played together during their Manchester City days.

As we wait to see if this deal happens, we have looked at one winner and one loser at Burnley if the club were to complete a deal for Milner…

Who would benefit at Burnley from the James Milner signing?

Winner: Scott Twine

If Milner were to join Burnley, he would bring with him a valuable asset of not only versatility but an enormous amount of experience in the Premier League.

Milner has made over 600 appearances in the top flight to date, and if he were to join the Clarets, surely a player like Scott Twine would benefit massively.

Twine has struggled to establish himself in the first-team picture at Turf Moor this season due to injuries and heavy competition in his department.

The 23-year-old has started to get a run of games under his belt in the last few weeks, and with him being a player for the future, the arrival of a player like Milner could offer the help he needs.

Twine has never played in the Premier League before, so he could learn a lot from someone like Milner. Having a player that is vocal and has leadership qualities can only be beneficial to Twine in football matches and training sessions.

Twine is being coached by two ex-professionals that played at the very highest level, but playing alongside one as well could enhance his game even more.

Loser: Samuel Bastien

Samuel Bastien arrived in the summer transfer window from Belgium side Standard Liege. The 26-year-old hasn’t had the best of starts to his Burnley career, mainly being on the sidelines and struggling to establish himself as a regular player.

The midfielder has only featured 18 times in the Championship this season and in those appearances, he has only made seven starts.

Bastien has been in and out of the matchday squads due to injuries and stiff competition, so the potential arrival of Milner would surely push him further down the pecking order.

Burnley have some very good options in the midfield area, and with Kompany likely wanting to strengthen his squad this summer and the midfield area seemingly being one he’s looking at, there may also be some departures.

Bastien hasn’t really had the regular game time to show what he is capable of, but with Jack Cork, Josh Cullen, and Josh Brownhill all performing very well this season, he has found it hard to break into the starting XI.

So, it could be that Bastien is either sent out on loan next season to gain first-team minutes, or he is a player that Burnley look to move on permanently.