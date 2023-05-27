Burnley are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old joined Liverpool last summer from fellow Premier League side Fulham and in his first season at the club he has managed 22 appearances in all competitions.

Despite featuring regularly for Liverpool, the young midfielder has only started eight of those games and this has led to Jurgen Klopp suggesting Carvalho could leave the Premier League club on loan next season.

Burnley are said to be in the market to bolster their options in the attacking midfield area, with them keen on adding someone who can play a variety of roles.

The report adds that the Clarets are keen on Carvalho and are open to signing the 20-year-old either on a permanent basis or a loan deal.

As we wait to see how this deal develops, we have looked at one winner and one loser at Burnley if the club were to sign Carvalho.

Who is the winner at Burnley if the club sign Fabio Carvalho?

Winner: Lyle Foster

As with every transfer deal, there is a player you could say benefits the most from the deal and in this case it would have to be Lyle Foster.

Foster joined the Clarets in the January transfer window and despite featuring regularly for the club, he has yet to reach the heights that earned him this move.

The 22-year-old played in most games since he arrived in England, but he only managed one goal, and that came back in March.

His first six months at the club haven’t quite gone to plan on a personal level, but with the squad potentially improving, that could change next season.

The South African seems to be a favourite under Kompany, and therefore, with the addition of someone like Carvalho, he is surely going to receive the benefits from such a deal.

Carvalho is a player that has shown he can be dangerous and if he were to join Burnley and play in a role behind Foster then this could be something that helps the striker improve his game.

The 20-year-old would bring some real quality and attacking threat to the team and with his creativity he would surely make chances in the Premier League for a player like Foster to finish.

Carvalho could be a player that flourishes with Foster, as he is a striker that likes to run in behind and that would create space for an attacking midfielder like Carvalho. All in all it could be a partnership that allows the two players to flourish in this team.

Who is the loser at Burnley if the club sign Fabio Carvalho?

Loser: Scott Twine

It was a reasonably good first season for Twine at Burnley, as he got his first taste of Championship football and was a part of a successful team.

However, it wasn’t a season that showed Twine’s ability and what got him his move to Turf Moor in the first place.

The 23-year-old found it hard to be a consistent presence in the Burnley starting XI this season and that was due to strong competition and the player picking up injures throughout the campaign.

The attacker only appeared 14 times in the Championship, registering just three goals and one assist.

Twine, like Carvalho can operate in different positions, playing on either wing, but because of the wingers Kompany already has at his disposal and the fact Twine played so well at MK Dons in the number 10 role, a position and style that earned him his move to Burnley, the potential arrival of Carvalho from Liverpool could be a bad sign for Twine.

Carvalho and Twine in the same squad would be very exciting, two players that are up and coming and have excited the EFL before, but in the Premier League you wouldn’t expect Kompany to have both players in his starting XI, so it would mean one is likely to miss out, and with Carvalho being signed this summer, you could say it will be Twine to miss out.