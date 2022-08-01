One winner and one loser at Burnley if club seals deal for five-cap international

Burnley have already managed to bolster their squad this summer by securing the services of a host of fresh faces and are now being linked with a move for Jovane Cabral.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola (as cited by Sport Witness), the Clarets are in an advanced position regarding their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon winger.

Cabral, who has been capped on five occasions at international level by Cape Verde, is also attracting interest from Bristol City and Besiktas.

Providing that Burnley win the race for the 24-year-old’s signature, this particular move could have a knock-on effect on some of the club’s other players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one winner and one loser at Burnley if the club seals a deal for Cabral…

Winner: Ashley Barnes

Selected to start for Burnley in their 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town last week, Ashley Barnes will be hoping to lead the line for the foreseeable future.

Cabral’s arrival could turn out to be beneficial for Barnes as the winger could potentially provide him with a sufficient amount of service in the club’s upcoming fixtures.

When you consider that Cabral has chipped in with 17 assists during his time at Sporting, he will fancy his chances of making an immediate impact at Turf Moor.

By building an understanding with the winger, Barnes could potentially go on to find the back of the net on a regular basis in the Championship.

Loser: Johan Berg Gudmundsson

When you consider that Dara Costelloe managed to show some real signs of promise on his debut for Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium, Johan Berg Gudmundsson may initially find it difficult to force his way into the team when he is fully fit.

The Iceland international missed the Clarets’ showdown with Huddersfield due to injury.

If Burnley opt to bolster their attacking options by signing Cabral, Gudmundsson could potentially fall further down the pecking order as the former Lazio man is capable of playing on either side of the pitch.

In order to boost his chances of featuring regularly in the Championship, the 31-year-old will need to impress Clarets boss Vincent Kompany in training.

