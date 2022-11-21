One winner and one loser at Burnley if club seal January swoop for Coventry City man

Burnley retain an interest in Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare and they will be looking to sign the midfielder this January, according to Football Insider.

It was well known in the summer that Vincent Kompany was keen on signing the 24-year-old, but an injury the attacking midfielder picked up scuppered any move as talks ended and O’Hare concentrated on getting back to fitness.

Now a report from Football Insider has revealed that the Clarets still maintain that interest and are expected to go in again in January with a new offer.

The report claims Coventry wanted around £5m for the midfielder in the summer, but Burnley are hopeful of getting the player for a lower fee this January as O’Hare is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract.

However, it is unclear whether the new takeover at Coventry will have an impact on any potential deal, and Mark Robins won’t want to lose such an important player as his side make a surprise move for the play-offs.

With a potential deal between the two sides, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Burnley if they do manage to get O’Hare over the line.

Winner: Jay Rodriguez

The 33-year-old has been Kompany’s main striker this season as the Clarets look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Rodriquez has played 17 times this season, scoring nine goals, and has been supplied a lot from the wide areas, with players like Manuel Benson, Nathan Tella, and Anass Zaroury being excellent from left and right.

Bringing in a player like O’Hare, on the other hand, would add that creativity from the number 10 spot. In his time in the Championship, the attacking midfielder has scored eight goals and provided 20 assists and adding a player like the 24-year-old to a very attacking team like Burnley would only provide more creativity and quality, giving players like Rodriquez and Barnes more goal scoring chances.

Loser: Scott Twine

It’s been a difficult start to life at Burnley for Scott Twine, as the 23-year-old has only featured once in the Championship before picking up an injury that has seen him miss every game to date.

It is unknown how regular the attacking midfielder would have been under Kompany in the early parts of the season, but if the Clarets do add O’Hare in January, then that surely means Twine gets pushed further back.

Twine can play on either wing, but when you consider the wingers Kompany already has at his disposal and the fact Twine played so well at MK Dons in the number 10 role, a position and style that earned him his move to Burnley, this news will definitely be hard to hear.

O’Hare and Twine in the same squad is very exciting, but we will have to wait and see if they both can play at the same time if O’Hare does move to Turf Moor.