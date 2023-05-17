Burnley are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, according to The Sun.

The midfielder has worked under manager Vincent Kompany before when the pair were at Belgian side Anderlecht.

It now seems Lokonga could be allowed to leave Arsenal this summer as he’s fallen down the pecking order at the club. The 23-year-old only featured on a handful of occasions during the first half of the season and was sent out on loan in January to Crystal Palace.

The midfielder has featured more at Palace, but since Roy Hodgson’s return, Lokonga has only been used twice, and it seems the Premier League side are reluctant to pursue a permanent move.

This seems to leave the door open for Burnley, who are keen on the midfielder. We have looked at one winner and one loser at Burnley should this deal happen.

Who would benefit from Albert Sambi Lokonga joining Burnley?

Winner: Jack Cork

Clarets captain Jack Cork could be one of the beneficiaries.

The midfielder featured regularly for Burnley this season, making 39 appearances in the league, and appears to relish his role as club captain.

But the step up to the Premier League is going to bring different pressures and challenges.

As such, Burnley adding some more steel to their midfield could help take some of the responsibility off Cork.

Kompany heavily relied on the midfielder so with tougher opponents and more intense games expected in the Premier League, having more options can only be a good thing.

Lokonga is a younger, fitter player who can probably play more minutes and games in the top flight. So, it isn’t a case of him replacing Cork, but being an arrival that can help take some of the pressure off the 33-year-old and maybe form a partnership in that midfield area.

Who wouldn’t benefit from Albert Sambi Lokonga joining Burnley?

Loser: Samuel Bastien

Samuel Bastien was one of many arrivals in the summer transfer window. He joined from Belgium side Standard Liege and hasn’t had the best of starts to his Burnley career.

The midfielder has mainly been on the sidelines this season, featuring on occasions from the bench. He only played 18 times in the Championship this season and only seven of those were starts.

Bastien found himself in and out of the matchday squads due to injuries and stiff competition, so the potential arrival of Lokonga would surely push him further down the pecking order.

Burnley already have some strong options in the midfield area, and with Kompany likely wanting to strengthen his squad this summer and the midfield area seemingly being one he’s looking at, there may also be some departures.

Bastien hasn’t really had the regular game time to show what he is capable of, but with Cork, Josh Cullen, and Josh Brownhill all performing very well this season, he has found it hard to break into the starting XI and would surely fall down the pecking order further if Lokonga arrived.