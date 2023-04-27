Premier League bound Burnley are keeping a close eye on Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, according to a report from 90min.

The 25-year-old joined Serie A side Atlanta in the summer on a permanent basis from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

During his time in Italy, the attacker has managed to score 13 goals and register five assists in his 28 league appearances.

Lookman is not a stranger to English football having spent time playing here with Charlton Athletic, Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City. However, if Burnley are genuine about their interest, it seems they will face competition as the same report adds that Crystal Palace are also keen on the winger.

As we wait to see how this news develops, we have looked at one winner and one loser at Burnley if the club were to seal a deal for Lookman…

Who would benefit at Burnley from the signing of Lookman?

Winner: Lyle Foster

Lyle Foster joined the Clarets in the January transfer window on a permanent basis, and despite featuring regularly for the club, he has yet to reach the heights that earned him this move.

The 22-year-old has played 10 games so far this season but has only managed one goal, and that came against Wigan Athletic back in March.

The South African is a firm favourite under Vincent Kompany, and therefore, with the addition of a player like Lookman, surely Foster is going to benefit.

Lookman has shown this season he is a direct, attacking player that can create many chances for his teammates, so the addition of a player like this would only be a benefit to the team and would provide a source of creativity to a striker like Foster.

Loser: Darko Churlinov

Under the management of Kompany, Burnley’s transfer business has been superb in all departments, with the majority of the players being a hit.

However, in Darko Churlinov, he is probably a player who hasn’t quite performed at the level many would have expected or done as well as Kompany would have hoped.

Churlinov is still only 22 years old, so he still has lots of development ahead of him, but his game time has been very limited this season, as he’s only featured seven times in the league, with his last appearance being against Reading a couple of weeks ago.

The Clarets are already well stocked in the attacking department, and with the potential arrival of Lookman, you would have to wonder where that would leave Churlinov at Turf Moor.