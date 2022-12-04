One winner and one loser at Burnley if 22-year-old departs amid exit links

Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce are interested in striking a loan-to-buy agreement with Brentford for Halil Dervisoglu, according to yesterday’s report from Yeni Safak.

If that deal was struck, that would mean the Turkey international’s time at Burnley would come to a premature end, something that may please the player considering his limited amount of game time in Lancashire.

Recording just six league appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side, he has remained behind the likes of Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes in the pecking order with the former proving to be a crucial cog in the Clarets’ machine this term.

According to this report, the Clarets are happy to part ways with him early and that comes as no shock considering he hasn’t really been able to force his way into the starting lineup with the Rodriguez remaining in form.

That will be good news for Fenerbahce who are keen to secure a move for him – and his arrival could help to replace another promising young forward in Allahyar Sayyadmanesh who secured a permanent switch to Hull City in the summer.

Looking at this potential deal from the Clarets’ perspective though, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Turf Moor if the 22-year-old leaves.

Winner: Ashley Barnes

With Rodriguez asserting himself as a regular starter, Barnes will be keen to at least keep his place on the bench and the departure of a competitor in Dervisoglu would help him in his quest to win more game minutes.

The Turkey international didn’t appear a lot anyway – but it’s one less player Barnes will have to get past in the pecking order if he endures a bad spell of form.

Following his brace against Blackburn Rovers last month, he will still feel he has a lot to give despite the fact he’s 33 now and probably entering the latter stages of his career.

Loser: Charlie Taylor

This is a strange choice – but it’s one that makes sense when explained!

If the Clarets want to operate with two up top at points, they may be keen to have three at the back to allow them to have five men in midfield, enabling them to maintain their formidable presence in the middle of the park.

The likes of Connor Roberts and Ian Maatsen have shown they can operate as wing-backs so it would be an easy switch to make with the options they have at the back.

However, Kompany may be reluctant to go with two up front if there aren’t a huge number of options and Dervisoglu’s departure would leave the Belgian with even fewer options up top.

If that prevents the former Manchester City defender from going with a back three, that may damage Taylor’s chances of getting regular minutes under his belt.