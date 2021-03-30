One winner and one loser at Bristol City if they manage to win race for in-demand striker

Assuming he extends his contract, Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson will likely be keen to add to his squad through the transfer market in the summer window.

Pearson made free agent defender Danny Simpson the first signing of his tenure earlier this month and he’ll surely look to add more that when the transfer window opens – particularly with a fair few Robins players out of contract in the summer.

One man that has been linked with a move to Ashton Gate is in-form Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, with Football Insider reporting that City, Nottingham Forest, and Blackburn Rovers are all eyeing the forward.

But what would the impact of the 24-year-old’s arrival be on the current City squad? We’ve picked out a winner and a loser to highlight just that…

Winner: Kasey Palmer

The playmaker has been a regular fixture during Pearson’s tenure, mostly featuring in the number 10 role behind the striker.

There’s no doubting Palmer’s talent but he’s yet to really produce his best consistently for the Robins, though Yates’ arrival could help to change that.

The playmaker’s best spell in Bs3 came when Benik Afobe was playing ahead of him, with the striker’s movement allowing Palmer to showcase his vision and full range of passing.

Yates has proven himself a similarly dynamic forward and could help the Chelsea academy product finally produce his best in a City shirt.

Loser: Nahki Wells

Though Wells has featured regularly under Pearson, it’s often been out on the left flank with Famara Diedhiou through the middle.

While he can be dangerous in that role, his skill set is better suited to playing as a number nine and his performances this term have often left supporters frustrated.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Diedhiou will leave Ashton Gate at the end of his contract in the summer but the arrival of Yates would give Wells more competition for that central striking role.

You’d imagine the City boss may well favour his own signing rather than the Bermudian, which could make it even more difficult for him to get a chance through the middle.