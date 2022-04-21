One winner and one loser at Bristol City if 20-year-old departs Ashton Gate this summe

Han-Noah Massengo showcased just what an exciting prospect he is in Bristol City’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Easter Monday and scooped the man of the match award in the process.

Though he still lacks in a little bit of consistency, there are signs that things are really starting to click for the 20-year-old but his future is uncertain heading into the summer.

Massengo’s current deal expires at the end of next season and he is yet to agree an extension despite Bristol World indicating that the club’s offer of new terms has been on the table since January.

Recent reports from France (BUT via Get Football News France) have indicated that Ligue 1 side Lyon are the latest club to show an interest, with the likes of Leicester City and Southampton also thought to be keen.

With the summer window fast approaching, we’ve highlighted the impact his departure could have on the City squad by naming one potential winner and one potential loser…

Winner: Josh Owers

20-year-old midfielder Josh Owers has enjoyed an impressive season with City’s U23s and Massengo’s departure could mean more opportunities for him in the first team next term.

Owers is yet to make his senior debut for the Robins but has travelled with the squad for multiple games this season and was named in matchday squads against West Bromwich Albion, indicating that he is in Nigel Pearson’s thoughts.

There is a lot to like about the central midfielder, who is confident in possession and more than happy to do the hard work without the ball, but he is going to have to bide his time for an opportunity.

That said, Massengo’s exit could well speed up that process.

Loser: Matty James

An ever-present in the City midfield when fit, Matty James has lined up alongside the dynamic young Frenchman on plenty of occasions this term.

As one of Pearson’s trusted lieutenants, he looks likely to be a mainstay as well next season and should benefit from the consistency that Massengo is adding to his game.

The 20-year-old’s energy and vibrancy in the centre of the park allows James to dictate play from a deeper role and there’s an argument to be made that should the in-demand City man depart in the summer, James would be the player most affected.