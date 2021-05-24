One winner and one loser at Bournemouth as Cherries target Premier League defender

AFC Bournemouth are believed to be looking at the possibility at signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers according to SBI Soccer.

The 23-year-old has spent this year’s campaign on loan with the Cherries, and made 26 appearances in total as they finished sixth in the Championship table.

But they were unable to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, as they were beaten on aggregate by Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

SBI Soccer also claim that both Newcastle United and Belgian side Anderlecht are interested in a deal to sign the Spurs defender, who has one year remaining on his contract with Ryan Mason’s side.

Bournemouth will be targeting promotion into the top-flight once again next term, ahead of what is likely to be a summer of change at the Vitality Stadium.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Bournemouth if they’re to secure an agreement to sign Carter-Vickers ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Winner: Jonathan Woodgate

The AFC Bournemouth boss would be the winner in this situation, as he’d be signing a player that he knows all about, with Carter-Vickers having caught the eye with some strong performances in the 2020/21 season.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether Woodgate has a future with Bournemouth, with Football Insider recently revealing that Woodgate is set to be replaced as manager ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

But if the former Middlesbrough and Leeds United defender was to remain in charge of the Championship side, then he would be the winner if they signed Carter-Vickers this summer.

Loser: Steve Cook

The Bournemouth captain has been with the club since 2012, having previously played for Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in his career.

He has made over 350 appearances for the Cherries in total, which includes 47 appearances in this year’s campaign, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

Cook is out of contract in the coming weeks, and with the club reportedly looking at signing Carter-Vickers this summer, that could drop a sizeable hint that Cook is set to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

He’s been a fantastic servant to Bournemouth over the years, but it seems as though his days at the Vitality Stadium are numbered heading into the 2021/22 league campaign.