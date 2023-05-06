Bolton Wanderers are one of many sides interested in signing AFC Wimbledon forward Zach Robinson, according to London News Online.

The 20-year-old has had an impressive season on loan at Scottish Championship side Dundee, netting 11 goals in 28 league games.

The striker has played an important role in seeing Dundee return to the Scottish Premiership, and that has taken the attention of EFL teams.

As well as Bolton, teams such as Reading, Hull City, and Blackpool are also keen on the Wimbledon striker ahead of this summer.

Who would benefit from Zach Robinson signing at Bolton?

As we wait to see if this deal materialises, we have looked at one winner and one loser at Bolton Wanderers if the club signed Robinson this summer…

Winner: Zach Robinson

If this deal were to go through, then you would have to surely say that Robinson would be a winner in this signing.

The 20-year-old is currently at the beginning of his football career and this season has been the forward's best return in terms of games and goals.

Therefore, to have teams like Bolton and Championship teams shows the performances he has produced this season haven’t gone unnoticed.

The Trotters have several options in the final third, but at the end of this campaign, they will see loan players return to their parent clubs and some forwards possibly leave due to their contracts expiring.

So, it is no surprise the club are looking for attacking additions, and Robinson is clearly a player that has caught the eye of Ian Evatt.

Robinson will want to continue playing next season, and with Wimbledon more than likely keen on keeping him, they could ask for a sizeable fee.

However, so early in his career and playing for either a League One side or a Championship one, this could be an exciting move for Robinson and the next stage in his development.

Who wouldn't benefit at Bolton with the signing of Zach Robinson?

Loser: Elias Kachunga

Elias Kachunga is a player who is coming to the end of his contract at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The 31-year-old is a player that has featured predominantly in the Bolton first team; however, he has only started 14 games, with the majority of his appearances coming from the bench.

In the Trotters' last 14 league games, Kachunga has only started two of them, with other Bolton attackers ahead of the forward in the pecking order.

It is unclear what Bolton plans to do with the players that are coming to the end of their current deals, as it is unknown what league they may be playing in next season.

However, you would presume that if the club were to sign Robinson this summer, then a player like Kachunga could eventually be let go, as he has never appeared as a regular at the club.