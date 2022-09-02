One winner and one loser at Blackpool following Josh Bowler’s transfer exit to Nottingham Forest

It seems as though Nottingham Forest had been chasing after Josh Bowler at Blackpool for the entirety of the summer transfer window and then finally a deal got over the line on deadline day.

It took a few bids, but eventually Steve Cooper’s side managed to seal a permanent switch for the winger for an undisclosed fee.

Now, he should get the chance to potentially thrive at a higher level too.

He won’t be with Forest in the Premier League this campaign though, with the club now loaning him straight out to Olympiacos, so he’ll be tested abroad instead before potentially getting a chance at the Tricky Trees next season.

For Blackpool though, the club now have a Bowler-shaped gap in the squad – and here is one winner and one loser after the deal.

Winner – Theo Corbeanu

You’d have to think that with one right winger exiting the side, there will be ample opportunity for another player in the same position to get plenty more gametime for the Seasiders.

That man could be on-loan star Theo Corbeanu, who thrives in that role. He played for MK Dons last year and there was a clamour for him to feature a lot more for the Dons than what he did.

He still produced a goal in 17 games though and had flashes of brilliance and it earned him another loan switch from Wolves to Blackpool.

So far, the player has managed eight games with two goals but most of those showings have been off the bench.

With Bowler out the door, the winger could now get plenty more starts at Bloomfield Road – and that’ll mean more opportunity to show what he is capable of.

Corbeanu could become a hero if he can step into the breach and produce the goods here – and there is every chance that he will be given the opportunity to now.

Loser – Michael Appleton

The big loser here could be the Blackpool boss Appleton after seeing Josh Bowler leave the club.

The winger has been a big fan favourite and whilst Seasiders fans likely knew that they would end up having to let the player go at some point, the club won’t have wanted to lose him both this campaign when it could be more of a struggle for them and also at this stage of the window.

It left the side without ample opportunity to really replace the winger and apart from the addition of Callum Wright, who is a solid addition but plays more as an attacking midfielder or central midfielder, there were not many names brought in after the deal was done.

With Michael Appleton not a huge fan favourite already, it could work against the boss now. If Blackpool begin to fall down the table without the goals and creativity of Bowler, that could ramp the pressure up even more and if Corbeanu or whoever else doesn’t step up to the plate, it could backfire on the manager.