One winner and one loser at Blackburn Rovers if club strike deal for Liverpool starlet

Blackburn Rovers are currently battling it out to sign Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The early Championship pacesetters will face divisional competition with Burnley, Sheffield United and Watford also competing for the 20-year-old’s signature.

Van den Berg enjoyed a successful loan spell with Preston North End last time out, with the young defender quite evidently on a steep, upward trajectory.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Blackburn, should Rovers secure his signature before the closure of the transfer window…

One winner – Daniel Ayala

Starting the new campaign in strong form, Daniel Ayala could benefit from having a younger, more athletic defender next to him, should Scott Wharton miss the next few weeks.

The 31-year-old has been a vital component in Blackburn’s strong start to the new campaign, helping to fill the void that Darragh Lenihan left when he departed for Middlesbrough.

A towering defender, Ayala has proven to be a real menace in the air, in both boxes, whilst he has proven to be a rather intelligent defender over the years.

With van den Berg shining as more of a ball-playing centre-back, a partnership of the 20-year-old and Ayala would provide defensive balance.

One loser – Scott Wharton

Should Rovers move quick and add van den Berg to the squad, Scott Wharton may find it immediately difficult to regain a starting spot.

Wharton could be out for a few weeks and if the Liverpool defender comes in and strikes a good partnership with Ayala, then Wharton will have to battle it out for regular inclusion.

Wharton has started the campaign excellently, and he has a lot to offer Blackburn this season, but he might have to be patient if Rovers now move quickly.