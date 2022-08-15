Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

One winner and one loser at Blackburn Rovers if club strike deal for Liverpool starlet

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Blackburn Rovers are currently battling it out to sign Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, as per a report from the Daily Mail. 

The early Championship pacesetters will face divisional competition with Burnley, Sheffield United and Watford also competing for the 20-year-old’s signature.

Van den Berg enjoyed a successful loan spell with Preston North End last time out, with the young defender quite evidently on a steep, upward trajectory.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Blackburn, should Rovers secure his signature before the closure of the transfer window…

One winner – Daniel Ayala 

Starting the new campaign in strong form, Daniel Ayala could benefit from having a younger, more athletic defender next to him, should Scott Wharton miss the next few weeks. 

The 31-year-old has been a vital component in Blackburn’s strong start to the new campaign, helping to fill the void that Darragh Lenihan left when he departed for Middlesbrough. 

A towering defender, Ayala has proven to be a real menace in the air, in both boxes, whilst he has proven to be a rather intelligent defender over the years. 

With van den Berg shining as more of a ball-playing centre-back, a partnership of the 20-year-old and Ayala would provide defensive balance. 

One loser – Scott Wharton

Should Rovers move quick and add van den Berg to the squad, Scott Wharton may find it immediately difficult to regain a starting spot. 

Wharton could be out for a few weeks and if the Liverpool defender comes in and strikes a good partnership with Ayala, then Wharton will have to battle it out for regular inclusion.

Wharton has started the campaign excellently, and he has a lot to offer Blackburn this season, but he might have to be patient if Rovers now move quickly. 


