One winner and one loser at Blackburn Rovers if club do offload main star amid £20m talk

The January transfer window could be an interesting and nervous one for Blackburn Rovers, with regards to the future of Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chilean international has enjoyed an excellent start to this season, scoring 16 goals in 20 league games to help Rovers to fifth in the current Championship standings.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, that is starting to lead to plenty of speculation about a potential move for the striker once the window reopens in January.

Recent reports have claimed that La Liga side Sevilla are leading the race for the 22-year-old, with Rovers said to be holding out for a fee of £20million for the striker.

But what impact could it have on the rest of the Rovers squad, if Brereton was to leave the club once the market reopens?

Here, we’ve taken a look at one possible winner, and one possible loser, from this Blackburn team, should such a sale occur.

Winner: Dan Butterworth

Let’s be honest, no player is really going to see the departure of a player as influential as Brereton from a side pushing for the play-offs, but Danny Butterworth is one who might benefit from it personally.

Having been prolific for Rovers at youth level for several years, Butterworth now finds himself on the fringes of the club’s first-team, something the 22-year-old will now be looking to break into on a more consistent basis.

As a result, with the potential departure of Brereton meaning Rovers would obviously have to turn to other attacking outlets, that could at least hand Butterworth a few more opportunities to prove himself at senior level.

Loser: Tyrhys Dolan

One player who perhaps stands to lose the most if Brereton does move on when the window reopens in the summer, is Tyrhys Dolan.

The pair have developed a fine partnership upfront for Rovers, with the fact they can both play anywhere across the front line meaning they can drift through positions across the course of the 90 minutes, something which does seem to bring the best out of the pair.

Indeed, with all three of Dolan’s league assists this season coming in goals finished by Brereton, it seems the duo are certainly on the same wavelength as one another, and it would feel like a big blow to all involved to break up that pairing at a time when they are performing so well together.