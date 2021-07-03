One winner and one loser at Blackburn Rovers if agreement with in-demand midfielder is secured

Blackburn Rovers are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Johansen has one year remaining on his contract with Fulham, but his future remains unclear heading into the new season, with QPR also keen on landing his signature.

The midfielder spent last year’s campaign on loan with the Rs, and caught the eye with a number of strong performances for Mark Warburton’s side.

Johansen made 21 appearances in all competitions for the London-based side, and chipped in with three goals and two assists in his time with the Rs, as they finished ninth in the second-tier standings.

It appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Blackburn hopeful of signing Johansen this summer, although it remains to be seen as to whether they’re leading the race for his signature.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Blackburn Rovers if they can reach an agreement to sign Johansen this summer.

Winner: Tony Mowbray

The Blackburn Rovers boss would undoubtedly be the winner from any potential agreement for Johansen this summer, as it would give him much-needed strength in depth in midfield.

With Corry Evans and Lewis Holtby leaving the club at the end of the 2020/21 season, midfield depth is certainly an area that needs strengthening, and Johansen would provide them with that.

There wouldn’t be any concerns over whether Johansen would be able to adjust to the demands of Championship football, having impressed with both Fulham and QPR in the past at this level.

Loser: Jacob Davenport

The Blackburn Rovers youngster made 15 league appearances for the Lancashire-based side last term, although just six of those were starts for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Davenport would have been hoping that he’d be given his chance to impress with Rovers on a consistent basis next season, as they look to push for a top-six finish in the Championship.

But if Johansen was to arrive, then it could see him struggle for consistent game time in the Blackburn first-team next term, which would be frustrating for the 22-year-old.