One winner and one loser at Blackburn Rovers following yesterday’s 1-0 win over QPR

Blackburn Rovers enjoyed a perfect start to life under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson on Saturday, beating QPR 1-0 at Ewood Park.

Captain Lewis Travis’ stunning long range effort 34 minutes into the game was enough to claim all three points for the hosts, giving them a winning start to the Championship season.

That is something that the club will now hope to build on in the transfer market as they search for new recruits, and on the pitch, with a trip to Swansea next up on Saturday afternoon.

But just what impact will that latest outing have had on members of the club’s current squad?

In order to help find out, we’ve taken a look at one winner and one loser at Blackburn from that victory over QPR, right here.

Can you get 25/25 on this quiz about some of the most unforgettable moments in Blackburn Rovers history?

1 of 25 In what season did Blackburn win the Premier League? 1993-94 1994-95 1995-96 1996-97

Winner: Lewis Travis

As has already been mentioned, it was a day to remember for Travis, with his stunning strike enough to ensure Rovers started the season in the perfect fashion.

But beyond his matchwinner, there was plenty more for the midfielder to pleased with from the events of Saturday. This match was Travis’ first since taking over the role of club captain on a permanent basis, and the fact he was able to step up and make a leader’s contribution, both with his goal and his all round performance in helping Rovers retain control in the centre of the park.

Having been many people’s call to take over the captaincy role over the summer, to back that up so quickly, and in such emphatic style, will have been a big relief for the 24-year-old, who should surely now be brimming with confidence about taking on this new respeinsibility going forward.

Loser: Hayden Carter

Following two impressive loan spells in League One in the last two seasons, this did look as though it had the potential to be the campaign where the young defender finally made his mark on Rovers’ first-team.

However, the 22-year-old was absent from the matchday squad on Saturday, and speaking after the game, Tomasson revealed that is due to a hamstring injury that could keep him out of action for up to a month.

As a result, Carter is going to have to wait for his chance, and even when he is fit, the form of Daniel Ayala, who was outstanding against QPR, and potential new signings in that position, could make it hard for the centre back to force his way back into the starting XI.