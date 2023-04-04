Troy Deeney’s future with Birmingham City remains in doubt as the closing stages of the season come into focus.

Weighing up the impact of Deeney’s potential departure

The veteran striker’s contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he could be set to depart St. Andrew’s as a free agent in the summer.

Deeney has made over 50 league appearances during his time in Birmingham, contributing 11 goals and four assists.

The forward has formed a partnership with Scott Hogan under John Eustace, with the pair proving to be the team’s top scorers this season with the team currently 16th in the Championship table.

His potential exit from Eustace’s squad for next season would be a big change for the team given how important Deeney has become in his time at the club.

The 34-year old has missed just eight league games this campaign, meaning a pretty big hole in the team would need to be filled with his departure.

Here we look at one winner and one loser at Birmingham if Deeney does depart the club this summer…

Winner: Lukas Jutkiewicz

Deeney’s departure would open up a place in the squad for Jutkiewicz, especially if a replacement cannot be signed this summer.

The 34-year old has lacked game time this season, making just 11 starts in the league.

Jutkiewicz has fallen down the pecking order under Eustace but could see a boost in his playing time if Deeney left.

Given the financial position of the club, there are no guarantees that a long-term successor for Deeney will be found in the summer, which could give Jutkiewicz a chance to prove he still has plenty to offer to Birmingham in the later stages of his career.

Loser: Scott Hogan

Hogan has formed a strong partnership with Deeney that has helped to bring the best out of the Irishman.

This has been one of the best seasons in Hogan’s career, with an impressive tally of 10 goals to his name.

Over the two years that the pair have worked together, Hogan has scored 20 of his 34 league goals for the club and has become a more important part of the squad in the process.

Deeney’s departure would be a blow to Hogan, who has not combined as well without Deeney in the games that he has missed.