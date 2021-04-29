One winner and one loser at Birmingham City if they secure winger transfer

Birmingham City have been brilliant since Lee Bowyer took over, with the new boss guiding the team to safety with two games to play.

Therefore, there is a lot of excitement about what next season can bring, and the former player will be keen to strengthen the Blues squad in the summer.

And, as exclusively revealed by Football League World, Gillingham’s Jordan Graham is someone on their radar.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding in League One this season, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists, but with his deal expiring in the summer, a move seems inevitable.

Here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser should Graham end up at St. Andrew’s…

Does St Andrew’s have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Oakwell Higher Lower

Winner: Lukas Jutkiewicz

Bowyer has built a team that plays to the strengths of Jutkiewicz and the target man has responded by scoring goals and remaining a key player for Blues.

Given the qualities he has, Graham would be an ideal signing for the striker. The Gills wide man boasts an excellent delivers, and his first thought it always to beat his opponent and get the ball in.

With Jutkiewicz’s aerial ability, the duo could form a devastating partnership.

Loser: Jeremie Bela

The wide man was a rare bright spot under Aitor Karanka, but he has failed to really establish himself as an important player under the new regime.

Bela has featured in just one of the last six league games for Blues, so bringing in Graham would make his task of getting minutes even harder.

If the wide man wants to be a key player at this stage of his career, he may have to consider moving on in the summer.