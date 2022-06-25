One winner and one loser at Birmingham City if they conclude deal for Norwich City man

Birmingham City are interested in signing Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta, a report from Polish outlet Meczyki has claimed.

Placheta joined Norwich back in the summer of 2020, and has since scored once in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries.

However, it seems the 24-year-old could now be on the move again this summer, with this latest update claiming that Birmingham are one of the clubs who are interested in signing Placheta.

But just what impact could this potential signing have on the Blues’ squad, if it was to materialise?

Here, we’ve taken a look at one winner and one loser among Birmingham’s current crop of players, if the Midlands club are able to sign Placheta.

Winner: Troy Deeney

Deeney endured a frustrating first campaign at Birmingham last season, with the striker scoring just four goals in 21 league games for the club.

That is something that the striker will no doubt be desperate to improve on, and his ability to do so could be vital to the Blues’ hopes of climbing up the Championship table.

The addition of Placheta could potentially help to make that happen, with the chances that the Pole could potentially create, something which could give Deeney the opportunities he needs to start putting the ball in the back of the net, and produce the firepower Birmingham have been hoping for from him.

Loser: Jonathan Leko

Having been loaned back out to Charlton last season, it already seems as though Leko is not exactly high up the pecking order at Birmingham at the moment.

The arrival of Placheta would be unlikely to help that either, given it would be another option out wide, who considering the investment Birmingham would have to put in to him, would likely be used ahead of Leko.

That could make game time hard to come by at St Andrew’s again next season for Leko, and with just a year remaining on his contract, that would come at a bad time for him, when he wants to playing to earn himself a new contract either with Birmingham or elsewhere for the 2023/24 season and beyond.