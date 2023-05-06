Birmingham City are one of two Championship sides that are interested in signing Peterborough United’s Joe Ward this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The Blues as well as Hull City are said to hold an interest in the 27-year-old, who is coming to the end of his contract at Posh.

Ward joined Peterborough back in 2018 and has managed to rack up over 200 appearances for the club in five years.

The right-sided player hasn’t made a decision on the next steps in his future, but the report adds that Birmingham and Hull are keen on improving on their right side and have identified Ward as a potential target.

Would Ward benefit signing for Birmingham City?

We have looked at one winner and one loser at the club should they sign Joe Ward from Peterborough this summer…

Winner: Joe Ward

If Birmingham manages to get a deal over the line and sign Ward this summer, then the 27-year-old would hugely benefit from this deal.

Ward didn’t have a big impact on the Championship last season, compared to the stats he has imposed on League One in the last few campaigns.

During the 2020/21 season, Ward netted five times and registered 13 assists, while this season the defender has scored six times and provided 10 assists.

His performances in a Peterborough side that haven’t performed like many thought they would have through the whole campaign have seemingly won several admirers.

Considering he is coming to the end of his contract at Peterborough, it would be a big upgrade for Ward to go and move to a Championship side.

He is a player who has shown throughout his career that he can play in numerous roles and provide an attacking outlet even from defence.

If he were to join Birmingham, he would be joining a side that, like this season, many would expect to be fairly comfortable in terms of league standings. He would also likely be a regular in the starting XI, as the Blues are not well gifted in that area, and John Eustace is clearly a big fan of the 27-year-old.

All in all, if Ward were to move to Birmingham, he would definitely be the biggest winner from this move.

Loser: Josh Williams

If Birmingham were to sign Ward this summer, then there is bound to be a player who doesn’t benefit from the deal.

In this case, it could be argued that Josh Williams would be the loser in this deal. The 20-year-old has made the step-up to the first team this season, appearing seven times in the league.

The defender started six of the opening 10 games of the season, but due to injury and competition, Williams has found himself down the pecking order at the club and struggling to feature in the first team picture.

Therefore, if Birmingham were to add Ward this summer to a side that already has Maxime Colin as a regular right-back, then Williams' selection in the squad would surely be in doubt.

Considering his age, it is likely that if Ward were to join, the club could possibly send Williams out on loan next season to gain more minutes in first team football.