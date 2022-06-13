One winner and one loser at Birmingham City if club seals deal for 29-year-old

With the transfer window now open for Championship sides, it will be interesting to see whether Birmingham City will be able to add some fresh faces to their squad in the coming weeks.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a move to St Andrew’s is Jack Butland.

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Birmingham are interested in signing the goalkeeper on loan from Crystal Palace this summer.

Providing that the Blues are able to convince the Eagles to part ways with Butland, this particular transfer will have a knock-on effect on some of the club’s other players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one winner and one loser at Birmingham if the Championship outfit seals a deal for the 29-year-old.

Winner: Marc Roberts

Although Birmingham experienced an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign in the second-tier, Marc Roberts still managed to produce some impressive performances for the club at this level.

Only Riley McGree (7.02) averaged a better WhoScored match rating for Birmingham at this level than Roberts (6.90).

Although Neil Etheridge did show some encouraging signs during the second-half of the previous campaign, Butland is likely to become Birmingham’s first-choice keeper if he seals a move back to the club.

Butland’s reassuring presence could have a positive impact on Roberts’ game as he will be able to trust the keeper to deliver the goods in the Championship next season as the England international has made 161 appearances at this level during his career.

Loser: Zach Jeacock

A product of Birmingham’s youth academy, Zach Jeacock struggled to make inroads at senior level earlier this year following his return from a loan spell at Salford City.

Due to the presence of Etheridge, the 21-year-old only featured on two occasions in the Championship and conceded a combined total of 10 goals in these fixtures.

Butland’s arrival this summer will result in Jeacock falling down the pecking order at Birmingham and thus he may need to make a decision regarding his future.

For the sake of his career, the keeper may need to seek a temporary exit from St Andrew’s this summer.

By securing a move to a team who are willing to play him week-in, week-out, Jeacock is likely to make considerable strides in terms of his development.