One winner and one loser at AFC Bournemouth if they sanction West Ham transfer agreement

West Ham have expressed an interest in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, as per a report from Matt Law of the Telegraph.

Kelly has been an integral part of Bournemouth’s backline this season, featuring 19 times in the league thus far, with all but one of those games coming from the very start.

Possessing Premier League experience already, the 23-year-old certainly has the ability to jump up a tier to join the Hammers, with there also being a good chance that he could make the Premier League with a promotion at Bournemouth.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser if West Ham secure a move for the exciting defender…

Quiz: Did AFC Bournemouth do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Did Bournemouth sell Arnaut Danjuma to Valencia earlier this year? Yes No

One winner – Chris Mepham

Chris Mepham has seemingly been the third-choice centre-back all season, and whilst he has been limited to under 1000 minutes of Championship football this season, there is no denying that he is still a very good option.

Should Kelly leave, then it would be likely that Mepham would step in, as they already have great options in the 23-year-old’s absence.

Steve Cook has also been linked with a move away as January nears, which would also bolster his playing chances and his position in the squad.

Mepham has had to sit patiently for the most part of this season, but he is likely to be awarded regular football if Kelly leaves in January.

One loser – Gary Cahill

The young defender and Gary Cahill have formed an excellent partnership thus far this season, with the pair playing a big part in Bournemouth’s strong defensive record.

The two complement each other very well, with Kelly certainly learning and improving next to the veteran defender.

Kelly and Cahill have continued to impress and progress as the season has gone on, but the 35-year-old has also worked well with Mepham.

Cahill’s experience, reading of the game, and physicality means that he is likely to work well with any other central defender within the club.