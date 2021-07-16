One winner and one loser at AFC Bournemouth if agreement to sign Leeds man is reached

AFC Bournemouth are believed to be interested in a deal to sign Leeds United defender Leif Davis, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Davis has been with the Yorkshire-based side since 2018, but has found regular minutes in their first-team hard to come by, having made just 14 appearances in total for the Whites’ senior side.

A move to the Vitality Stadium with AFC Bournemouth could be a tempting offer for Davis, with the Cherries looking to win promotion back into the Premier League.

They were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final last term, which condemned them to another season in the second tier of English football.

Bournemouth are set to take on West Brom in the opening match of the 2021/22 Championship season, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Scott Parker’s side.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at AFC Bournemouth if they were to seal a deal to sign Davis this summer.

Winner: Scott Parker

The newly-appointed AFC Bournemouth manager would be the winner from any potential agreement for Davis, as it would give him additional strength in depth in defence.

Davis doesn’t have a considerable amount of experience under his belt, but will be eager to make a name for himself, which could play into Parker’s favour, as he looks to have competition for places throughout the upcoming league campaign.

Squad rotation is key during a season for a team that are challenging for promotion, and Bournemouth are likely to be doing just that this term, as they look to make a timely return to the Premier League.

Loser: Jordan Zemura

The Bournemouth youngster could potentially be the loser if the Cherries completed a deal to sign Davis, as it would limit his game time in the first-team even further than it already has been recently.

The 21-year-old has one year remaining on his contract with the Championship side, but would be highly unlikely to feature regularly for Bournemouth’s first-team, especially if Davis was to arrive at the Vitality Stadium.

Zemura has made five senior appearances for Bournemouth, and would have been hoping that this coming Championship season could have been the year to see him make his mark in their senior side.