One winner and one loser as West Brom plot move for Championship star with 5 goal involvements

West Brom are gearing up for life in the Championship by plotting a move for Sam Clucas.

Reports from Football Insider have revealed that the Stoke City man has emerged as a transfer target for the Baggies as they prepare for the new campaign.

Clucas endured a mixed season for the Potters last term after scoring two and creating three in 24 appearances for Michael O’Neill’s side, but with just one year left on his deal he could be allowed to move on.

It’s claimed that an offer of just £3million will be needed to strike a deal, but what impact will a move have on the West Brom squad?

Here’s one winner and one loser if the Baggies do manage to finalise a move.

Winner – Matheus Pereira

The midfielder could benefit from Sam Clucas’s arrival as speculation builds around his future.

Pereira has been linked with a move back to the Premier League and it may be the case that he’ll only be allowed to leave if a replacement can be brought in.

The Stoke City man could be a suitable replacement and so the Brazilian could certainly end up being a winner in this.

Loser – Robert Snodgrass

The Scottish star could be at risk of getting the raw end of this deal.

After moving to West Brom Snodgrass has made just eight appearances for the Baggies, playing 527 minutes in the process.

If Clucas does join the club then it could push the 33-year-old down the pecking order and means that he could be deemed surplus to requirements.