One winner and one loser as West Brom eye move for prolific 23-goal promotion-winner

West Brom are hoping to hit the ground running this season.

After the disappointment of suffering relegation from the Premier League the focus will surely be on securing an immediate return to the top flight with a successful campaign in the Championship.

If they’re to do that then there’s no question that they may need to strengthen the first team squad to ensure that it’s fit for purpose.

Reports from The Sun have suggested that one player on the club’s radar is Jerry Yates.

The Blackpool forward scored 23 goals and racked up nine assists last term as he guided the Seasiders to promotion from League One via the play-offs.

A move for Yates would certainly have a knock-on effect in the West Brom squad, so here we take a look at one winner and one loser from the potential deal.

Winner – Matheus Pereira

Assuming that he sticks around, Matheus Pereira could really benefit from this signing.

As well as scoring goals himself, the creative midfielder will be looking to provide plenty of service to West Brom’s attacking line next term as they target promotion back to the Premier League.

Jerry Yates is a ruthless finisher and so if Pereira can give him the service he needs then it could be pretty fruitful for both players.

Loser – Karlan Grant

A player who could be a victim of this new arrival.

Karlan Grant endured a mixed season in the Premier League and so may face a battle to establish himself next term – particularly if a player like Jerry Yates arrives.

That said, Grant’s record in the Championship is pretty impressive so it could be in the new manager’s best interests to find a spot for both players in his team.