One winner and one loser as West Brom close in on deal for former Celtic star

West Brom are thought to be closing in on the signing of Tom Rogic as Steve Bruce looks to strengthen his squad by bringing in the attacking midfielder.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after leaving Celtic in the summer, so he is able to sign for a club outside the window and reporter John Percy has confirmed that the Australian is in talks to join Albion.

With Rogic having shone for the Glasgow giants for the past nine years, which included starring as they won a historic Quadruple Treble, his potential arrival would surely excite the fans and help a team that hopes to be pushing for promotion.

And, here we look at ONE winner and ONE loser from within the group if this transfer move does happen…

Winner: Karlan Grant

We went with Grant but we could’ve gone with Brandon Thomas-Asante or Daryl Dike – basically, whoever plays up front for Bruce’s side will be the big beneficiary!

That’s because Rogic is an outstanding creative player who will help create chances with his ability on the ball and the way he can beat his opponent.

With John Swift and Jed Wallace also in the team, the number nine for Albion should not be short of chances over the coming weeks and months.

Loser: Matt Phillips

It’s hard to pick a direct loser from this signing as Rogic is a number ten at his best but you can’t see Swift dropping out of this XI.

So, one option would be to play the former Reading man or the new recruit in a deeper role, but either way, Rogic’s arrival is likely to mean there is one less attacking player in the team.

Therefore, Phillip is the loser from this situation. He is already struggling for regular minutes and Rogic joining means there is more competition for those attacking positions as Bruce shuffles the pack.