One winner and one loser as Stoke City weigh up player exchange

Stoke City’s potential swap deal for Angus Gunn and Jack Butland is reportedly back on the cards.

According to a report from the Sunday People (20/09, page 55), a deal to take Butland to Southampton is back on the cards, with Gunn potentially heading in the opposite direction to link up with Stoke.

Butland has stuck with Stoke despite their relegation into the Championship back in 2018, but he’s lost a lot of confidence and his performances haven’t been good under Michael O’Neill.

Gunn, 24, has made 30 senior appearances for Southampton since linking up with the club after spells with Man City and Norwich City, but he’s not first choice by any stretch of the imagination.

Here, we look at the winners and losers if a deal materialises…

Winner: Jack Butland

There’s no denying that Gunn would be a winner if he arrived at Stoke with the promise of regular games, but Butland is the player that’s clearly going to benefit from this move most.

He’s lost his way at Stoke and, in truth, he doesn’t deserve a move to the Premier League.

However, he looks like he will be granted the chance to test the water again in the Premier League, albeit as a back-up.

Butland has quality, but his confidence is shot. This move might well give him the confidence to kick on once again.

He’s yet to reach his peak and this could provide him with the platform to get his career on track.

Loser: Adam Davies

Davies has displaced Butland as Stoke’s first choice goalkeeper under Michael O’Neill.

The former Barnsley goalkeeper will be hoping to retain the gloves for the remainder of the season, but Gunn’s arrival could throw a spanner in the works.

Gunn is a top young goalkeeper and many would expect him to come in as first choice.

That would be some blow for Davies.