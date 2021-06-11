One winner and one loser as Sheffield Wednesday close in on deal for experienced Stoke City player

Sheffield Wednesday have a lot of work to do in the summer transfer window.

After losing so many players at the end of their contract it means that Darren Moore’s side will be desperately looking for new faces to come in and help the club as they look to secure an immediate return to the Championship next term.

One player who has been linked is Lee Gregory.

Football League World exclusively revealed that the Stoke City forward looks set to sign for the Owls after coming to the end of his contract with the Potters.

If the 32-year-old does move to South Yorkshire it could have a big impact on Moore’s side.

Here is one winner and one loser if a deal for Gregory does come to fruition.

Winner – Darren Moore

It might sound obvious, but the Sheffield Wednesday boss would love to get this deal done.

As well as being a proven goalscorer, Lee Gregory is a model professional who would come in and make a really big impression on the Owls squad.

With such experience the hope is that he could be one of Moore’s most important players next term, with his impact on and off the pitch playing a big role in helping the club to kick on.

Loser – Charles Hagan

While his future at the club is far from confirmed, the young striker will be hoping to make a big impression if he does stick around next term.

With so many players leaving the club it means that Hagan could have a real chance to establish himself as a first team player under Darren Moore in a new-look Sheffield Wednesday team.

Lee Gregory’s arrival would certainly hinder his chances of being a key player, meaning that the 19-year-old could be less-than happy at the new arrival.