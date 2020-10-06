One winner and one loser as QPR secure transfer agreement for London-born player

QPR have recently confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign former Arsenal youngster Chris Willock from Portuguese side Benfica.

Willock spent last year’s campaign on loan with Huddersfield Town, and made 14 league appearances for the Terriers, as they finished 18th in the Championship table last term.

The midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Hoops for an undisclosed fee from Benfica, after struggling for regular game time in Portugal.

Willock will be hoping he can make a positive impact with Mark Warburton’s side, as they look to mount a serious challenge for a top-six finish in the second-tier this season.

QPR are currently sat ninth in the Championship table, and will be keen to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

We take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser as QPR secured a deal to sign Willock.

Winner: Mark Warburton

QPR boss Mark Warburton is the winner from this deal for Willock, as it gives him much-needed strength in depth going forward this season.

I still felt that one of the reasons as to why the Hoops missed out on a top-six finish last season was because of their lack of depth in attacking areas.

But Willock is a player that has age on his side, and has experience of performing to a high standard in the Championship, which makes it a smart bit of business.

Warburton will now have a welcome selection dilemma during the season, and he’ll be hoping that Willock’s arrival can see other members of his squad improve, as they look to fight for their spot in the starting XI.

Loser: George Thomas

Thomas only signed for QPR in the summer transfer window, but he could be the player that misses out in the starting XI in the future after Willock’s arrival.

It seems highly unlikely that Mark Warburton will be willing to drop Bright Osayi-Samuel out of his starting XI, so Thomas could see his game time restricted in the near future.

He started his first match for QPR in their recent 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, but was substituted on the hour mark.