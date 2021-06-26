One winner and one loser as Nottingham Forest plot move for 8-goal midfielder

Nottingham Forest are gearing up for a busy summer in the transfer market.

It’s going to be Chris Hughton’s first pre-season in charge of the club and so he’s bound to be looking to make a big impact as he prepares his side for the new season.

One player who has been linked with a move is Ahmed El Messaoudi.

According to Belgian outlet GVA, via Nottinghamshire Live, the Groningen midfielder is attracting plenty of interest with Millwall and Spanish side Granada also said to be keen.

If a move to Forest did materialise it’s clear that his arrival would make a big splash, so here’s one winner and one loser from the potential deal.

Winner – Ryan Yates

The midfielder could really benefit from playing alongside someone like Ahmed El Messaoudi.

The Groningen man is someone who provides a real offensive threat from a deep-lying position and that is something that will really benefit Chris Hughton’s side.

Ryan Yates is someone who thrives in a more conservative role, and if the 25-year-old does join it means that he’ll be able to focus on his strengths rather than worrying about wearing different hats.

Loser – Jack Colback

A player who could really be affected by this signing.

The midfielder only made 17 appearances last term and if El Messaoudi does make the move to the City Ground it could be even harder for him to get a look in.

Colback faces a big summer and that means that he’ll need to see off the competition of any players who come in.