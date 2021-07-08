One winner and one loser as Middlesbrough near transfer breakthrough for South American star

Middlesbrough are closing in on one of the most exciting signings in recent years.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that the club are in advanced talks to sign Martin Payero from Argentine side Atletico Banfield.

The 22-year-old midfielder is highly-regarded in his homeland and looks set to be involved for Argentina in their upcoming Tokyo Olympics campaign.

A deal could be agreed within the next week and that would be wonderful news for the Teessiders as they look to step up their pre-season efforts ahead of the new season.

A move to Teesside would certainly be a big boost for Neil Warnock’s side, but who are the winners and losers from the potential deal? We take a look.

Winner – Uche Ikpeazu

Middlesbrough’s new striker could be a direct beneficiary of such a deal.

Ikpeazu risks being isolated in attack if suitable support isn’t provided, but with Martin Payero renowned for his dribbling ability and driving runs from midfield it seems that the Argentine will never be far away from the club’s attacking efforts.

If these two new arrivals can build a strong understanding then it could be very fruitful for the season ahead.

Loser – Lewis Wing

A player who could be pushed down the pecking order.

Lewis Wing is arguably the club’s most advanced midfield option at present but after being shipped out on loan to Rotherham United last term it seems that a move could be on the cards.

If Martin Payero does join the club then I’d firmly expect Wing to move on with first team opportunities likely to be even more limited next term.